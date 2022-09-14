The kidnappers of a prominent traditional ruler in Imo State, Eze Joel Ndenkwo, have demanded N200million ransom for his release.

They made the demand shortly after he was abducted in front of his office at the ever-busy Tetlow Road in Owerri, the state capital.

The Isiala Umudi Autonomous Community monarch’s abductors had forced him inside their vehicle’s trunk and zoomed off.

A source close to the kidnapped monarch said that his kidnappers called and placed the exorbitant ransom as the condition for his release.

He revealed that the kidnappers called one of his siblings through the monarch’s cell phone.

The source stressed, “The news is true. The kidnappers of his Royal Highness have called. They called his family for the first time since his abduction. They asked the family to make available N200million. They called through his phone, I doubt where they will get that kind of money from.”

When contacted, the police spokesperson for the command, CSP Michael Abattam, stressed that the command has put mechanism in place to apprehend the hoodlums.