Nasarawa State governor, Abdullahi Sule has said the 3km Kilema -Command Seconary School road was awarded but no work commenced on the road, which was commissioned by President Muhammadu Buhari on February 24,2022

Governor Abdullahi Sule gave the hint when members of the Correspondents Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Nasarawa State Council paid him a courtesy call at the seat of power.

He maintained that when he took over the mantle of leadership in 2019 work commenced in earnest.

The governor said the rumours that Kilema -Command Seconary School road was 80 percent completion by the immediate past governor, Umaru Tanko Al-Makura before May 29,2019 was not true.

He averred that his administration did the bulk of the work at Kilema-command Secondary School road, while also commenting on Lafia Airport Kwandare constructed and completed by the current administration.

Saying he has taken bold steps to ensure the completion within the specified time, he added that he did not only complete the airport, but found utilizers of the airport.

He said that the effort was meant to avoid wastage of resources, given the number of abandoned airport projects in the country.

Speaking on the gale of defections from the APC to other political party, Gov. Sule said an effort has been put in place to address the situation.

He attributed three things, the constitution, electoral act and party guideline as some of the factors that lead to disaffections in the last party primaries.

“Our challenge in Nasarawa State was the new list of delegates, that is the removal of names of two women, was the beginning of our crisis.

“There were more changes in the list of delegates, but that is the true situation in the party in the state.

Engineer Abdullahi Sule said he will use all avenues to settle the lingering crisis in the Nasarawa state chapter of the party.