KloverHarris Limited, an indigenous human capital consultancy company is poised in ensuring clients’ satisfaction, and optimal productivity with its top-notch solutions that position it as the go-to company for businesses in the country and globally with a touch of professionalism and quality standards.

KloverHarris Limited specialised in Learning and Development, Human Resource Outsourcing, Business Consulting, and Information Technology,

The company, which has carved a niche for itself measures the existing delivery processes of its clients and sees how they align with their strategic goals and objectives in line with global best practices, with cutting-edge methodologies for growth processes.

Managing partner of the company, Ms. Bukola Ariyibi, who spoke passionately about its track records and operations in three vital aspects of its business solutions spanning Accounting and Tax Advisory, Learning and Development as well as Recruitment services, stated that, with a diverse client base across all sectors of the economy, KloverHarris delivers with its unique approach to attain maximum gains for clients based on their distinctiveness.

In accounting and tax advisory services, Bukola said, the company has observed how tax compliance has become a major challenge for many businesses as they see taxation as a minefield, consequently creating difficulties with their remittances and obligations to the appropriate government agencies.

She said: “We at KloverHarris are turning this burden around for our clients with the use of modern technology, into a strategic enabler for their businesses. Our tax and advisory experts not only work with our clients to remit their taxes as and when due but also view taxation as a strategic opportunity to provide measurable insights.”

Speaking on learning and development, she said, the company’s learning and development solutions are designed to transform businesses to achieve their strategic objectives. On this vital aspect of their solution, the KloverHarris boss stated that, “we are conversant with how Artificial Intelligence is being optimised in imparting knowledge. As a business, we have identified this trend and positioned ourselves to meet the demands of our clients as they relate to e-learning.”

Addressing some of the challenges in the recruitment service, Bukola pointed out that, Nigeria’s poor educational sector as one of the challenges in the recruitment service, as most Nigerian graduates are not employable.

Another challenge in recruitment service, she noted, is the brain drain where very brilliant professionals in various fields of endeavour travel out of the country for greener pastures, thereby, leaving the nation with a deficiency in skilled personnel, a situation that has affected recruitment adversely.