The deputy governor of Kogi State, Chief Edward Onoja, has hailed the appointment of Kogi State governor Yahaya Bello as the national youth coordinator of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council.

He noted that his boss does not take assignments lightly and that having accepted to work in this capacity, Bola Tinubu and the APC should expect nothing but runaway success from his boss, emphasizing that Yahaya Bello has handled a similar role successfully for the APC before.

Onoja stated this is in a statement by the director research and strategy in Yahaya Bello Presidential Campaign Organisation, Barr. MosesOkezie-Okafor.

The statement added that Onoja recalled that in 2014/2015, Yahaya Bello singlehandedly funded the Kogi Youth Arise Group as a duly registered Category A support group for the Buhari/Osinbajo Presidential Campaign which helped APC win in Kogi State and ensured the party defeat the PDP in the state a few months later, bringing him him into office as governor.

He added that today, Yahaya Bello is a two-term governor, the representative and face of the youth in government and a much stronger force in politics.

He said Yahaya Bello has always worked well with his primary demography, the youth, adding, “You can take my word for it that he will repeat the feat with even more outstanding results for Tinubu/Shettima.”

Similarly, Barr. Moses Okezie-Okafor who was the director, research and strategy, in the Yahaya Bello Presidential Campaign Organization has observed that Yahaya Bello’s proven successes in his mandate as the governor of Kogi State was the starting point for his success in the present assignment, noting that Nigerians now have a deep-rooted aversion for politicians who come to them with rosy plans for a future they have failed to demonstrate in their past or present positions of trust.