BY Angela Nkwo-Akpolu, Owerri

Following comments credited to former national chairman of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, the Obi-Datti campaign movement has upbraided him saying Anambra State was the safest state when Peter Obi served as governor.

Oshiomhole, a former governor of Edo state, had told an audience that Obi’s successor, Chief Willie Obiano solved the security challenges that Obi could not tackle.

However, the Obi-Datti Media office in a statement chided Oshiomhole, saying attack dogs like Oshiohmole who would always stand truth on its head, fabricate tales ostensibly to satisfy his pay master who incontrovertibly is not verifiable.

It read “Oshiohmole but for mischief would also have found that Obi is on record to have been one of the most ruthless state governors in tackling the kidnap menace in the country. It’s still green in everybody’s memory how Obi personally supervised the sealing off and demolition of hotels and buildings used by Kidnappers and other criminal gangs in the state. Crime record in Anambra state under Obi was outstanding and security leadership never failed to appreciate this feat”.

The statement read “If Comrade Oshiohmole had bordered to verify Obi’s security records as Anambra state governor, he would have found what the Inspector General of Police in 2014, Abubakar Mohammad said in Awka, Anambra state capital on April 10, 2014 shortly after Obi left office that was copiously captured by many mainstream and social media establishments on April 11, 2014”.

According to them, then Inspector-General of Police, Mr Abubakar Mohammed had declared that Anambra State remained the safest state for five years running according to police records, when Obi was the governor.

ADVERTISEMENT

Further, the statement read that Mohammed on April 11, 2014 stated that Anambra had no record of bank robbery and declared it the safest state in Nigeria.

A national daily of April 11, 2014 was quoted to have said “Abubakar, who was speaking at the Women Development Centre, Awka, at the state’s Stakeholders’ Summit announced that there was no bank robbery in the state in the last five years during former Governor Peter Obi.

“The inspector-general hailed the relationship between the police and the government under Peter Obi, which contributed to the improved security, and reassured Governor Obiano that the police would give him a 100 per cent support to rid the state of kidnappers and robbers”, the report read.

The Obi-Datti Media office said the Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Obi told “Nigerians severally to go and verify his past, he knew what the outcome of such verification would be, in his favor, except for attack dogs like Oshiohmole who would always stand truth on its head, fabricate tales ostensibly to satisfy his pay master who incontrovertibly is not verifiable.

They called on people “to be vigilant and resist any attempt to foist proxy Presidents on them with lies and they should repel any fraudulent try to frustrate the Movement’s goal of taking back our beloved country battered by corrupt and greedy leaders”, saying “Let’s always remain Obidient and focused for a new Nigeria whose time has come”.

Further, they charged the public to be vigilant and resist any attempt to “foist proxy Presidents on them with lies and they should repel any fraudulent try to frustrate the Movement’s goal of taking back our beloved country battered by corrupt and greedy leaders”.