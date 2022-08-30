Kogi State government through the Ministry of Solid Minerals and Natural Resources has banned illegal mining in the state.

The ban followed the death of two persons in a mining pit which collapsed over them at Ika-Ogboyaga in Anka local government area. The ministry simply gave the names of the deceased as Amodu and Attah. They died last Saturday at about 1620hrs when a mining pit collapsed at Ika Ogboyaga in Ankpa local government area of the state.

In a statement signed by the commissioner for solid minerals and natural resources, Engr Bashiru Gegu, the state government directed all legal operators to register with the Ministry of Solid Minerals and Natural Resources to enhance peace and crime-free sites.

The government said it was worried by the activities of some unknown operators in mining sites and advised them to register with the Ministry of Solid Minerals and Natural Resources so as to ascertain the genuine miners.

The statement said failure to adhere to the directive, the state government would close down the erring mining operators and sites.

The commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), Oyinloye JK said investigation is on to ascertain the owner of the site. He also confirmed that the deceased have been buried in accordance with Islamic laws.

He said he has directed the divisional official of NSCDC to liaise with the traditional ruler not to allow further illegal activities in that community for now until investigation is completed.