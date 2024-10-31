As a leading international development agency on Smart Education in Nigeria, Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) has reaffirmed its dedication to supporting Africa’s education sector through strategic partnerships, edtech infrastructure development and capacity-building initiatives for teachers, school leaders and education stakeholders.

The KOICA country director, Mr. Son Sungil, stated this at the co-hosting of the 6th Africa Edutech Conference, which opened on Tuesday in Abuja. He said, “KOICA is committed to improving learning outcomes in schools across Africa through innovative smart solutions and collaborative efforts.

“We are working with relevant education stakeholders across Africa towards achieving the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal 4 (Quality Education).”

Sungil explained that this year event focuses on building an effective Africa edtech ecosystem for global impact and will feature keynote addresses by renowned experts in education technology, panel discussions on transformative learning, digital literacy and exhibition of cutting-edge EdTech solutions and products.

Recall that KOICA has been working on improving basic education in Nigeria since 2013.

In 2018 it established the first Model School in Abuja called Nigeria-Korea Model School (NKMS), which focuses on the use of multimedia content and edtech facilities in delivering better teaching and learning experiences for pupils.

According to him, in 2021 the agency started a Smart education project in collaboration with Universal Basic Education, installing modern education Content Development Studios in six smart schools across six states, training 250 teachers, principals and education stakeholders in Korea and Nigeria on Smart education, and developing Smart education guidelines for school operation.