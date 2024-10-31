The Rotary Club of Abuja Maitama has made a significant impact by providing free medical outreach to over 1,000 residents of the Galuwyi community in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

The outreach, organised under the theme of “Family Health Day,” offered a wide array of services, including malaria screening and treatment, HIV testing and counseling, hypertension screening, medical consultations, and the distribution of essential medications.

The event also featured distribution of oral rehydration and deworming drugs for both adults and children, insecticide-treated mosquito nets, and sanitary pads for girls.

Governor-elect of Rotary International District 9127, Dame Princess Joy Okoro, highlighted the ongoing commitment to the Galuwyi community which is one of the Club’s adopted communities.

“Every year, we come here for this program to assist the community on health matters. You can see the range of medications we’ve brought for malaria, hypertension, and other common ailments. We have dewormed over 100 children here,” she stated.

Okoro went on to explain the workflow of the medical outreach, ensuring that registered participants received comprehensive care. “We have doctors, nurses, and pharmacists on-site, allowing us to manage and treat various health issues as efficiently as a hospital would,” she sad.

When asked about the outreach’s focus on Galuwyi community, she explained, “Our goal is to continuously assess and meet the health needs of these populations. The demand for healthcare is always present, and we aim to ensure that our interventions grow with that.”

President of the Rotary Club of Abuja Maitama, Rotarian Rosemond Favour Uche, emphasised the importance of pre-outreach preparations. “We conducted a two-week sensitization campaign to inform the community about our services. Many residents are aware of our annual visits during this time.”

Speaking on the costs incurred for the outreach, Uche estimated the total cost to be over N1million counting drugs and logistics only.

“While we hoped to see more attendance, we understand farming commitments have kept some residents away. We are here to treat everyone willing to come forward,” she added.

Rotarian Winifred Mbashall, the community service project chair, acknowledged the harsh economic realities many residents face, further stressing the importance of health services. “If people aren’t healthy, they can’t pursue education or other life goals. We must ensure that the community remains healthy to support our collective projects,” she said.

While speaking on the role of government in uplifting the health sector, Mbashall urged for collaboration. “We appeal to the government to equip the health centers we’ve established. Access to medical care must be improved for the community, especially in emergencies. Infrastructure is key, but we also need qualified personnel to make these facilities operational,” she added.