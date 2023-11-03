The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has announced partial restriction of traffic for its annual 10km walk, and jogging exercise on Saturday by 6.00 a.m. in Abuja and other NAF Bases across the nation.

A statement by the Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Cdre Edward Gabkwet said the exercise is aimed at enhancing the physical fitness of its personnel.

He said the exercise in Abuja is expected to kick off from NAF Base, Asokoro Football Field to Defence Headquarters Roundabout, down to Keffi Road/Kugo Furniture And Pedestrian Bridge – Army Checkpoint Kugbo, and back to Base via the NAF Valley Second Gate.

“During the period, there will be partial restrictions of traffic along the aforementioned routes. Similarly, the exercise in other locations nationwide is expected to cover major routes around NAF Bases and its environs. Hence, all necessary safety measures have been put in place to ensure a hitch-free exercise.

“Consequently, members of the public, especially motorists and those who reside around AYA, Asokoro, and communities around NAF Bases across the nation are advised not to panic but to go about their normal activities.”