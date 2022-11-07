The New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) presidential candidate Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso is ready to accept Hon Alasan Ado Doguwa back to his political camp.

This was disclosed by a former speaker, Kano State House of Assembly, Hon Kabiru Alhassan Rurum and member Rano, Bunkure and Kibiya federal constituency in an interview with journalists in Kano.

He said, “Upon hearing of Hon. Doguwa’s claim, our leader (Senator Kwankwaso) constituted a high powered 4-men committee on condolence visit to Doguwa under the leadership of Senator Rufa’i Sani Hanga with my humble self (Rt. Hon. Kabiru Alhassan Rurum), the state chairman of our party, Hon. Umar Haruna Doguwa and Hon. Sarki Aliyu Daneji as members of the delegation.”

He said politics is a game of numbers and that they are open to reconciliation and reunion with their old friends and associates in the quest to achieve a new Nigeria.

“At some point, most of us were in different parties against His Excellency Engr. Dr. Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso but after realising his political sagacity, we reunited with him in the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and I can confirm to you that we are more comfortable now than ever.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am therefore assuring the house leader of a warm reception back to the Kwankwasiyya political movement and the NNPP as he was, once a member of its kitchen cabinet,” he said.

Rurum confirmed that they would pay the condolence visit on behalf of the NNPP presidential candidate Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso as soon as possible.