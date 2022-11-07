The Emir of Bauchi, Alhaji Rilwanu Sulaiman Adamu, has commended the contributions of members of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) towards the development of the state and the country at large.

Emir Rilwanu made the commendation when the NYSC Bauchi Central Market Community Development Service Group paid him a courtesy visit at his palace yesterday.

The Emir said the importance of the NYSC especially in the area of teaching and environmental sanitation to the state cannot be overemphasized and stressed the need for all hands to be on deck to support members of the NYSC to enable them to discharge their services effectively.

He affirmed his readiness to support them to address some of the challenges identified and also charged them to live in peace and respect their host communities.

Earlier in his remarks, the leader of the delegation, Mr Madu Yunusa Malgwi said the aim of the visit was to seek the Emir’s blessing as well as draw his attention to some of the challenges facing market people.

He therefore appealed for the intervention and support of the Emirate towards sensitisation of the people on the benefits of clean and healthy environment.