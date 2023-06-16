Sign Bill To End HND/BSc Dichotomy KadPoly Alumni Urge Tinubu

Kaduna Polytechnic Alumni Association has appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to sign the bill aimed at eliminating the disparity between HND and BSc holders in Nigeria.

Recall that the HND/BSc dichotomy issue has lingered for long, underscoring the urgency for the president to approve the bill, as it has successfully passed through all stages in the National Assembly.

During a meeting with the newly elected executive of the Kaduna branch of the alumni, the national president, Hon Abba Anas Adamu, noted that, previous attempts were made to engage the former minister of education, Adamu Adamu on the matter, saying that, “he had pledged assistance but unfortunately failed to follow through.”

He said that given the new government in power, they remain hopeful that prompt action will be taken.

He said the association anticipates that President Tinubu will endorse the Bill to eliminate HND/BSc dichotomy.