The mother of the deputy governor of Kwara State, Mama Ena Maud Alabi, is dead.

A Jamaican by birth and Nigerian by naturalisation and marriage, the matriarch of the Alabi family passed on in the early hours of Friday at the age of 98.

She retired as a senior matron at Maternity (Amilegbe) Ilorin in 1980, ending decades of impactful professional service to God and humanity as a health worker and caregiver.

Meanwhile, in a condolence message, the state governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, described Mama Ena as a humanist per excellence who served God and her community with her talents and rich network.

The statement signed by the governor’s chief press secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, added: “On behalf of the AbdulRazaqs, the government and people of Kwara State, the Governor sends his heartfelt condolences to the Deputy Governor and his siblings on this huge loss of a faithful mother. ”

The governor asked God to repose her soul and help the family to stay strong and united through the mourning period and after.

Also, in his message, the Emir of Ilorin, Alh. Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, commiserated with the state’s deputy governor, Mr. Kayode Alabi, over the death of his mother.

Sulu-Gambari described the incidence as though painful but urged the deputy governor and his siblings to find solace in the fact that Mama lived an examplary life worthy of praises, emulation and commendations.

The Emir’s condolence message was contained in a statement signed by his spokesman, Mallam Abdulazeez Arowona.

The Emir described the deceased as an embodiment of peace and motherhood.

He assured the deputy governor that their hearts and prayers were with his family at this auspicious moment of grief.

He prayed God to repose the soul of Madam Ena Alabi and comfort all the family members that she left behind.