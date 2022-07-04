Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has approved the recruitment of 197 medical personnel, including doctors and nurses to boost efficient service delivery in the state health sector.

The approval included employment of eight consultants, 23 medical doctors and 72 nurses with varying specialties.

The director-general of the Kwara State Hospital Management Board, Mr. Sa’ad Aluko disclosed this in a statement in Ilorin, the state capital.

The approval also covers three senior registrar, 13 pharmacy technicians, six pharmacists, four medical laboratory scientists, five scientific officers, 20 Community health extension workers (CHEW), 20 junior CHEW, and 23 hospital attendants, Aluko added.

“We indeed commend the governor for this timely approval as it will help to replace some of the hands that we have lost to attrition or retirement. This also complements the unprecedented infrastructural development we have seen in the health sector. We have several modern equipment recently procured by the state government.

“Hiring new hands to deploy these machines for the good of the masses completes a great effort of His Excellency to significantly turn around the fortune of this important sector in line with his campaign mantra. We are so grateful,” he added.

Aluko explained that doctors to be recruited include dentists to strengthen the new dental centre, while the eight consultants include two anaesthetists to man the new intensive care unit (ICU).

Aluko said the process has since begun, adding however that most of the new officers and health workers would be taken from the large pool of Kwarans who had earlier applied and had been interviewed for the jobs last year.