Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) FCT Correspondents’ Chapel have concluded arrangements to partner with the International Centre for Investigative Reporting (ICIR) to train journalists in the area of data journalism, fact checking, open source intelligence and multimedia journalism.

Chairman of the chapel Jide Oyekunle stated this at the weekend during a visit to the ICIR office in Abuja on the need for strategic partnership and collaboration in organising periodic training and capacity building for journalists.

He said the training is aimed at enriching and validating the reportorial skills and knowledge of their members and also acquaint them with the uses of data and statistics in writing stories instead of traditional way of storytelling and narrative journalism.

Oyekunle said the partnership was borne out of the good and cordial relationship that have existed between the ICIR and media industry.

He said over the years the center have played a significant and remarkable roles in raising the bar of excellence of journalism through investigative journalism by holding government authorities and officials to account.

He stressed that technology revolution has changed and impacted journalism profession in so many ways in the areas and the need for their members to improve their skills in the new techniques in news reportage, content creation and fight against fake news, disinformation and misinformation.

Responding, the managing editor ICIR, Hamzat Ajibola commended the NUJ delegation for taking their time to visit the center saying it has shown that the new leadership of the chapel is committed to the vision of changing the face of journalism profession for better.