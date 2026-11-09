Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has expressed satisfaction with the progress of construction work at the multi-storey Oluremi Tinubu Hospital in Ilorin, saying the facility is nearing completion, with major diagnostic equipment already delivered for installation.

The governor stated this on Monday during an inspection of the hospital to assess the quality and level of progress of the project.

He disclosed that high-end medical equipment, including Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), CT scanners, mammography machines and X-ray equipment, were already on ground for installation.

“We are counting down to completion. We’re hoping to commission this facility as soon as possible. That’s why we have come to look at the work being done and to make sure we put pressure on the consultants and contractors to be on time,” he said.

Accompanied by his Special Adviser on Special Duties and Director-General of the APC Campaign Council (Central), Alhaji AbdulRazaq Jiddah, the governor was conducted round the hospital by the project manager of Craneburg Construction Company, Mohammad Yamout.

AbdulRazaq said the state government was committed to delivering a world-class public healthcare facility, adding that it would prioritise attracting qualified medical professionals and improving the welfare of doctors and other healthcare workers.

“We want to go for the best and maintain the best. The important thing, also, is to be able to attract the best consultants and continue to improve the welfare of doctors and all medical workers.

“This would be probably the best public hospital in Nigeria. I know Lagos is building the Marsey Hospital (Marsey Children’s Hospital), but I think ours would surpass that in terms of services,” the governor added.