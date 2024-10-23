The management of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka in Enugu State has dismissed rumoured kidnapping and other criminal activities alleged to be taking place the campuses of the institution.

The denial followed a trending online video alleging that a 17-year-old girl Joy Eze was killed on the campus and that numerous other crimes, including kidnappings were occurring at the institution.

Reacting to the allegation, acting Public Relations Officer of the university, Dr. Okwun Omeaku, in a statement on Wednesday described the allegations as false.

“No 17-year-old girl named Joy Eze was killed on our campus and no students, male or female, were kidnapped on any of our campuses,” Omeaku said.

He said it was important to clarify that no incident of kidnapping involving their students happened within the confines of the University of Nigeria’s campuses.

The University’s image maker noted that the management of the University has consistently issued security advisories, urging students to avoid unnecessary travel and to be cautious in their associations.

He therefore urged the public to disregard the video, maintaining that their campuses were safe.