French captain Kylian Mbappe‘s rumoured move to Real Madrid seems to be gaining traction, with the striker reportedly signing a deal two weeks ago to join the club as soon as the summer transfer window opens.

According to a report by MARCA, the French forward signed a five-year contract with Los Blancos, with a salary of €15 million to €20 million. The deal will make him the highest-paid player in the club, surpassing Jude Bellingham.

Mbappe’s potential transfer to Real Madrid is not a new storyline. He was previously linked with the Spanish powerhouse in 2017 and 2022.

The France captain has told officials at Paris Saint-Germain that he intends to leave when his contract expires at the end of the season, a source close to the Ligue 1 champions said on Thursday.

The 25-year-old, who arrived in Paris from Monaco in 2017, had extended his contract in 2022 until 2024, but last summer declined to activate a clause allowing him to stay another year at PSG.