A yet to be identified woman yesterday jumped into the Lagos Lagoon from Third Mainland Bridge in a suicide attempt. Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) confirmed the incident.

The agency’s permanent secretary, Dr Femi Oke-Osanayintolu told newsmen that the victim was yet to be seen as the rescue operation began. He said on getting information about the incident, the agency’s response team swung into action.

Osanyintolu said upon arrival at the scene, it was discovered that the woman, who alighted from an Uber cab plunged into the lagoon. He disclosed that the woman had a heated altercation with her fiancé shortly before plunging into the lagoon.

According to Oke-Osanyintolu, “Upon arrival of the LRT at the incident scene, investigation revealed that a lady in her late thirties (30s) plunged into the Lagos lagoon. Further investigation revealed that the lady alighted from a Uber taxi car on the bridge and plunged into the lagoon. The driver of the taxi claimed she was having a heated conversation with her fiancé before alighting from the car. The LRT, men of Lagos State fire and rescue service, LASWA and officials of the Department of State Service (DSS) are currently working together to search for the victim.”