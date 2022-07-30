Barely two weeks after the federal government said it was considering total ban of motorcycles, authorities of lafia local government, the capital of nasarawa state, have enforced partial ban on commercial motorcycles and tricylces in lafia metropolis and environs.

The council directed that henceforth, motorcycles and tricycle are banned from operating from 8pm to 6am and 10pm to 6am respectively.

The decision was taken at the end of an emergency security council meeting to review the security situation in the capital city.

There had been reported incidences of abductions and rise in crimes in the state capital with widespread concerns that perpetrators of such acts use either motorcycles or tricycles, the two dominant means of transportation in lafia metropolis since there are no car hire services.

A statement made available to newsmen said the lafia council chairman, aminu muazu maifata who presided over the meeting, said the decision was necessary to curtail the rising spate of criminality which is fueled by influx of persons into the city.

The ban came on the heels of the closure of both public and private schools in the state by governor abdullahi sule as part of the proactive steps taken to safeguard the lives of students from across the state.

Disturbed by the security threats across the country, particularly the federal capital territory (fct) which forced the fcta to shutdown schools, governor sule had convened an expanded security council meeting in lafia where the decision to order for the closure of schools across the state, was taken.