The Lagos State Residents Registration Agency (LASRRA) has said it has concluded plans for formal launch of the upgraded Lagos State Resident Identity Card (LAG ID Card).

The General Manager, LASRRA, Engr. (Mrs.) Ibilola Kasunmu who stated this in Lagos, said the new LAG ID Card will be launched on Wednesday, July 20 by the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu at Police College, Ikeja GRA.

According to her, the launch will happen, simultaneously, across the five divisions of the State: Ikeja, Badagry, Ikorodu, Lagos Island and Epe.

Kasunmu, added that one of the key highlights of the day would include live demonstration of the smart card, its benefits as well as the unveiling by Mr. Governor.

Harping on the new LAG ID Card, Engr. Kasunmu disclosed that the new card is embedded with more features and functionalities to offer the card holders wider and faster access to services provided by the Lagos State government.

She said, ‘‘The new LAG ID Card is a multi-application smartcard that offers registered residents access to services ranging from ‘a means of personal security and identity verification’ at points of accessing various government services, to applying for loans from Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF).

‘’In addition, card holders can also use it as a payment card for services across multiple vendors including buses and ferries; supermarkets, as well as cash withdrawals from banks’ Automated Teller Machines (ATMs).’’

Kasunmu appealed to residents in the State who have not registered to do so by visiting the website www.lagosresidents.gov.ng.

She noted that once registration is activated online, residents would need to visit any LASRRA Registration centre nearest to them so their biometrics may be captured to complete the process, adding that registration is absolutely free.

Kasunmu urged those who registered in or before 2018 and those who have changed their names and/or addresses, to effect changes by validating/updating their records with the same process, after which they would be called upon to pick up the new LAG ID Card.

She stressed that one of the reasons residents with the old cards need to do this is because the upgraded LAG ID is embedded with a multi-applet chip module which stores some of the updated biodata and biometric details of the resident for real-time validation and verification of identity.

She explained that the old identity card was only for identification purposes.

‘‘Holders of the old card need to update their records to obtain the new LAG ID Card with a validity period of 5 years. The new card allows flexibility, to onboard more features and expand usability in view of fast-changing technology trends,’’ she stated.