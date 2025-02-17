The heavy presence of operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) at the Lagos State House of Assembly on Monday morning was to prevent the alleged comeback bid of the impeached Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa.

A letter sighted by LEADERSHIP shows that the personnel of the secret police were actually invited by the acting Clerk of the Assembly, Mr ATB Ottun, via a letter dated February 14, 2025, to maintain peace and order at the Assembly complex.

This is contrary to the earlier media reports that the DSS and other security operatives had invaded the Lagos Assembly and attempted to stop lawmakers from performing their constitutional functions.

Earlier, there were reports of commotion at the Assembly as the security operatives allegedly sealed off offices of the Speaker, Mojisola Meranda, her deputy, and Clerk of the House.

However, according to the letter written by Mr Ottun to the DSS, the security agency was formally invited to forestall an alleged move to reinstate Obasa as Speaker of the House on Tuesday.

The letter showed that the Assembly’s management informed the security agencies in Lagos State of possessing credible information that plans were in motion to forcefully reinstate the impeached Speaker on Tuesday, February 18.

The letter was addressed to the DSS Director in Lagos State, as well as the Commissioner of Police and other heads of security agencies.

The letter entitled ‘Urgent: Enhanced Security Measures For LSHA Premises’ reads: “I wish to bring to your attention a pressing matter that requires immediate action.

“The impeached speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly plans to resume to office on the 18th of February, 2025, as the speaker, posing a potential security threat to the Assembly and its members.

“In light of this situation, we kindly request that you take necessary measures to fortify the security of the Assembly premises with effect from Sunday 16th February, 2025 by increasing the presence of your men and as well observe a strict access control within and outside the Assembly premises till further notice. We look forward to your prompt attention, Sir. Thank you.”