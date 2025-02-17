Renowned Nigerian music star, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has publicly criticised the Osun State’s Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Umar Abba, accusing him of failing to uphold the rule of law in the State.

The development followed the violence that erupted in Osun State on Monday, leading to the tragic death of the former chairman of Irewole local government area, Remi Abass, and two others who were shot dead by unidentified gunmen at the local government secretariat in Ikire.

LEADERSHIP reports that the State governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, who is Davido’s uncle, had on Sunday raised the alarm that the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) led by the former governor and incumbent Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Gboyega Oyetola, was planning to unleash chaos and violence in the State by forcefully taking over the local government secretariats on Monday.

Governor Adeleke also accused heads of security agencies in the State of working with Oyetola to forment trouble against the rule of law.

However, taking to his social media handles on Monday, Davido expressed his outrage over the violence that ensued, vowing to consistently call out the police commissioner until he is removed from office.

The singer wrote: “MAN STEP ASIDE!!! Game on!!! Oya men mount!! WHY ARE YOU GOING AGAINST THE RULE OF LAW!! I will post you every day till they sack you!!! You think say na only you mad abi? I mad pass.”

In another post, the singer intensified his criticism, describing the police commissioner as a “disgrace.” He further stated, “Mr Umar Abba, Osun State Commissioner, you are a disgrace to your children!!! Game on… All of us go mad together!! Werey!!!”

Davido, a native of Osun State, has been vocal about political and governance issues in the state, using his platform to promote his uncle’s ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). He continued his social media tirade, warning the commissioner, “Mr Commissioner, respect the rule of law!!! You are not madder or crazier than us!! Make we all kuku mad!! MEN MOUNT WALAI TO KRF!!! I will post you every day everywhere Mr man!!! Try me fucker.”

The musician’s comments have sparked widespread reactions, with many Nigerians weighing in on the crisis and the rule of law enforcement in maintaining peace and order in the state.