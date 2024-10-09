The Lagos Area office of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), has announced the arrest of the manager of ‘Only God Marine Ltd’, the operator of the boat that had head-on collision with a wooden boat on Monday, for violating the authority’s safety code.

NIWA’s Area Manager, Engr. Sarat Braimah, said the arrest followed preliminary investigation into the boat mishap that occurred on Monday, at Imore town in the Amuwo-Odofin Local Government Area of Lagos State.

The incident involved a fibre boat owned by Only God Ferry company, which collided with a wooden boat, resulting in injuries and casualties.

According to Engr. Braimah, investigation revealed negligence and violations of safety regulations, prompting the decision to hold the company accountable.

NIWA said investigations revealed that the fibre boat veered off its designated channel thereby colliding with the wooden boat due to the captain’s obstructed vision, primarily caused by the heavy load on board.

Additionally, the Authority highlighted that the ferry failed to adhere to established operational safety standards and took improper navigation procedures.

In response to these findings, NIWA said it has taken decisive action by arresting the manager of the boat for negligence and non-compliance with safety regulations mandated by the authority.

According to the agency, the arrest underscores its commitment to ensuring accountability and enforcing strict adherence to waterways regulations to prevent similar incidents in the future.

NIWA stressed that further legal actions were underway, as investigations continues while charging the management of ‘Only God Marine’ to produce the captain of the boat.

“The authority aims to determine whether additional charges will be filed based on the captain’s involvement in the incident”, the statement added.

LEADERSHIP recalls that NIWA disagreed with the Lagos State Police Command over the number of victims from the Monday accident.

Braimah had clarified in a statement on Tuesday that two persons were missing after 13 other passengers were rescued while five sustained injuries from the accident.

Lagos State Police Command had said 21 persons were missing after the collision of the two boats.

In clarifying the figures, Braimah said the agency found out after investigation that the wooden boat had barely left the jetty when the fibre boat veered off its course.

“On October 7th, 2024, at approximately 6:45 p.m., a fibre boat carrying 13 passengers, along with a deckhand, captain, and cargo, was en route from Ebute Ero to Badagry when it collided with a wooden ship.

The wooden boat had just departed from the Imore Jetty, transporting passengers to the Imore waterside.

“Upon investigation, it was found that the wooden boat had barely left the jetty when the fibre boat veered off its course. The collision was attributed to the fibre boat captain’s obstructed vision, likely caused by the boat’s load.

“Of the 15 passengers believed to be aboard the wooden boat (as no passenger manifest was filled), 13 were rescued, with five sustaining injuries and currently receiving treatment at a hospital. However, two passengers remain missing as of this report,” she noted.