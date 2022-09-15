The Labour Party (LP) candidate for the FCT senatorial seat in the 2023 elections, Ireti Heebah Kingibe, has called for the promotion and protection press freedom as Nigeria approaches the 2023 general elections.

She said a free press in any society is a reflection of the state of the liberty and human rights of the people while highlighting numerous functions of a free press.

Mrs Kingibe made the call in her speech to mark the UN International Day of Democracy 2023 with the theme: “Protecting Press Freedom for Democracy” and the local theme for IIreti Support Group: ‘Inclusive Democracy and Good Governance to Guarantee Press Freedom in Nigeria’.

She said: “Today, we the global community jointly observe the International Day of Democracy. Themed “Protecting Press Freedom for Democracy”

to focus on the importance of media freedom to democracy, peace, and delivering on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), especially, Goal 16 promoting Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions.

“As one who is committed to public service, I would like to join in the collective commemoration and point out the timely reminder handed to us as a nation by the focus of this year’s observance, about the power, purpose and power of the press.

“As we approach the 2023 General Elections in this politically charged period in our country, now is the time to reflect on and advocate for all the ways we can promote and protect press freedom. Remembering that the presence of a free press in any society is a reflection of the state of the liberty and human rights of the people.

“A free press is a fundamental element of upholding any democracy, and democracy is the bedrock of sustainable and inclusive human, economic and social development. The role of a free, objective and independent press in giving us the unembellished facts on issues, policies and events has never been more important.

“As our nation and continent navigates a myriad of development challenges and their accompanying solutions, the press plays a vital role in reporting, investigation, educating the public and advocating for good governance.

“At the barest minimum, performing its most basic function of reporting on matters of public interest - we witness the press serving as a promoter of transparency, openness and accountability.

“With sustained performance of some, or all of these roles, the press acts as a catalyst for sustained democracy and the much needed inclusive development.

“Piloting a democratic drive to demand free, fair and equitable representation of a spectrum of multicultural and multi-religious stakeholders in the Nigerian state demands a dogged, determined, egalitarian and effective leadership. One that is ready to innovate, integrate and interface with the voters to deliver political gains and bring hope to growing socially inclusive opportunities for the future.

“The longstanding principles of citizen-led accountability measures for democratic leadership empowers every citizen with the right to freedom to cement the foundations of open Governance. This confers on all citizens the powers to embrace free press through freedom of expression and the freedom to exercise their voting rights for the IDEAL candidate. Consequently, unleashing a Vibrant New Era of Democratic Renaissance for the Nigerian People.

“The idea of our democratic freedoms offering a level playing field for citizen engagement and empowerment for social justice can only be achieved through open societies and democratic Inclusivity that promote strong institutions for the people’s vote to thrive and drive the next generation of servant leaders.

“Standing on the podium of today’s observances, I would like to say to the incredible women and men of the press, we acknowledge the work that you do to bring us factual and truthful accounts on all the happenings around us. We commend your tireless commitment to the duty of ensuring an informed citizenry, which is the heart of a dynamic, healthy and peaceful democracy.

“It is said that the blessings of freedom must be earned, protected and renewed by every generation. So, moving on from today let us remain awakened to our collective responsibility – leaders, citizens and people of the press alike, to stay dedicated to promoting and safeguarding the principles of democracy that continue to give us room to fight for the rights we seek to establish, and also guarantee the freedoms that we all share.”