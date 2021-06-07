A raging battle between Suru Worldwide Ventures Nigeria Limited and Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) over alleged forceful takeover of the former’s multi-billion naira property has compelled it to petition the National Assembly.

In its effort to regain the control of its business and operations, the company asked the National Assembly to intervene in the business deal which went awry over a decade ago.

In the petition, made available to LEADERSHIP, the company warned any persons or their agents to steer clear off the property to avoid facing the wrath of the law.

It said the defunct Oceanic Bank Plc facilitated the loan for which it used to acquire the property in question.

Suru Worldwide Ventures has its pies in the hotel industry, landed properties, but had been battling the defunct Oceanic Bank and its successor, Access Bank Plc and AMCON, to remain in business.

The firm owns Best Western Lagos Hotel, Ikeja; Opebi Hotel Projects, Ikeja Government Reserved Area (GRA) Land, Lagos State and Ikeja GRA Town Houses.

While appealing to its creditor bank to look into its loan repayments effort, said in its letter to AMCON, titled: “Re: The Matter of Loan Account of Suru Worldwide Nigeria Ventures Limited with Oceanic Bank International plc”, adding that, “We write in respect of Suru Worldwide Ventures Nigeria Limited (The Company) loan accounts with Oceanic Bank International Plc (The Bank), which we understand has been sold to Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) as a non- performing loan.

“The bank/customer relationship between the bank and the company commenced in August 2017, with the bank issuing a total of N10.204 billion loan facilities of the company from a total of approved loan facilities of N13 billion from the said period till date,” it said.

According to the managing director of Suru Worldwide ventures Nigeria Limited, Edward Akinlade and company secretary Ayodeji Adewunmi, in a joint statement to AMCON, “the classification of the loan accounts with the bank has non-performing, is considered objectionable by the company, as the said classification is due to no omission on negligence on our part, but due to the bank’s breach of its agreement by the disbursement of funds on the facility as agreed and stalling the various projects which were mostly 95 per cent completed as at August 14, 2019.

“Considering this position and the desire of AMCON to see genuine business flourish, we hereby appeal for the below stated measures aimed at protecting the interests of all parties. “

In the petition to NASS Committee on Public Petitions, it lamented the “illegal seizure of Suru Worldwide Ventures Nigeria Limited by AMCON” and asked the legislature to wade into the matter.

The petition, which was also sent to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, and dated August 1, 2019, claimed that “AMCON is acting upon an illegally and fraudulently obtained order of the Federal High Court in Suit No: ‘FHC/ LCS/1059/ 2016 on 30/5/ 17 (without joining the owner of the property nor serving them), invaded their premises, at Allen Avenue, a five- star hotel, chasing away lodgers, including foreign tourists and diplomats.

Meanwhile, the firm has through its lawyer, Layi Babatunde (SAN), has said that the “matter is now on appeal at the Supreme Court under Appeals No: SC/1098/2019 (at the instance of AMCON, however did not disclose in the said letter, to whom the property was purportedly sold and for what amounts it was sold, thereby leaving those vital issues and information to conjecture. The situation, no doubt, speaks about this purported sale transaction.”