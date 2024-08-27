In a bid to drive a culture of innovation, research, Science, and Technology, the Lagos State government said it has earmarked a seed fund of N1 billion for scalable research.

The commissioner for innovation, science and technology, Hon. Olatunbosun Alake, disclosed this at the opening ceremony of the University of Lagos 2024 Data Science School.

Delivering the keynote address titled “Developing Skills for the Future: Data Science and Training,” he commended UNILAG for its initiative and underscored the crucial role of Data Science in driving innovative city initiatives and sustainable development in Lagos.

The commissioner, speaking through the coordinator of Lagos State Research and Innovation Council (LASRIC), Mr Alani Lateef, stressed the importance of training, noting that it is a huge reason why the state is committed to programmes of this kind.

Lagos is one of the largest megacities in the world, and he revealed that efforts are underway to make it a smart city.

Alake, therefore, asked participants to take advantage of the LASRIC Seed Fund, established to enable wealth creation and growth and tackle societal challenges in Lagos State.

Welcoming participants to this year’s school, Dean of the Faculty of Science, Professor Olayinka Taiwo Asekun, who delivered remarks on behalf of the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Folasade T. Ogunsola, lauded the establishment of the Data Science School as a strategic move to place the university at the forefront of technological innovation and research.

Emphasising the university’s commitment to fostering academic excellence and a cutting-edge research environment, she encouraged this year’s participants to actively engage with the content, ask questions, and build connections during the two-week school.

She said, “We are at a crossroads of a rapidly evolving landscape. Data science has become a cornerstone of innovation that is driving insights and shaping decisions in every sector, and we cannot but tap into it.”