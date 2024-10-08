The Lagos State government has strongly condemned what it called “unprovoked attack” on officers of the Environmental Sanitation Corps (KAI) by Nigerian Army personnel in the Yaba area.

The State’s Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, disclosed the state government’s stance in statement on Tuesday.

The State government said that KAI officials were lawfully engaged in their duties in Yaba area of Lagos on Tuesday when they were allegedly subjected to an unprovoked attack by personnel of the Nigerian Army under the directive of one Major Adebiyi and Captain Gowon.

He described the alleged assault on officers executing their lawful duties as unwarranted and unacceptable, adding that such acts will not be tolerated in future.

“Earlier today, officers of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (KAI), lawfully engaged in their duties in Yaba, were subjected to an unprovoked attack by personnel of the Nigerian Army under the directive of Major Adebiyi and Captain Gowon.

“We extend our sincere gratitude to the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General T. Lagbaja, and the Director of Chaplain Services, Lt. Col. T.E. Ogbonyomi, for their swift and decisive intervention in support of civil authorities.

“Their leadership has ensured that KAI officers continue to carry out their responsibilities without further disruption, reinforcing the principle that military personnel are subject to the authority of civil governance within their jurisdictions.

“We strongly condemn this unwarranted and unacceptable assault on officers executing their lawful duties. Moving forward, such acts will not be tolerated.

“We remain committed to ensuring a #CleanerLagos by upholding safety and sanitation standards across the state,” the Commissioner stated.

Wahab’s statement highlighted the government’s commitment to environmental sanitation and its resolve to protect law enforcement officers.

Recall that a similar situation in September where a suspect was arrested for allegedly assaulting a civilian staff member of the Lagos State Ministry of Environment and Water Resources while resisting arrest for defecating on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

LEADERSHIP reports that ‘Kick Against Indiscipline’, commonly known as KAI, is an environmental law enforcement unit established in November 2003 by the Lagos State government to monitor and enforce environmental law in the state. The agency was established to support the overall policy of the state government in regards to its “War Against Indiscipline”.