Apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has condemned the inferno at Akere Spare Parts Market, Lagos which destroyed billions of naira worth of goods.

The national publicity secretary of Ohanaeze, Dr Chiedozie Ogbonnia, stated that though the incident cannot be viewed as an action by the Yoruba ethnic group against the people of Igbo nation, he, however, said some Yoruba traditional rulers, including the Baale of Igbara community, Jakande in Eti-Osa local government and Oba of Lagos, His Majesty Rilwan Akiolu had in the past warned Igbo resident in Lagos against casting their votes against candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC), during elections.

The Ohanaeze spokesman said the Akere Spare Parts Market which was gutted by fire with goods valued at billions of naira destroyed is predominantly dominated by Igbo businessmen and women, and, that the incident occurred just less than two weeks after the February 25 presidential and National Assembly elections where Igbo voters in Lagos were believed to have voted more for the candidates of the Labour Party (LP) than APC.

Ogbonnia stated that the secretary general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Ambassador Oke Emuchay has urged president Muhammad Buhari, Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwu-Olu; president-elect, Ahmed Bola Tinubu, security agencies, and, indeed all lovers of democracy, national cohesion, peace, and, development to condemn the inferno at Akere Spare Parts Market.

The Ohanaeze spokesman’s statement reads: “The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has received reports from our Lagos State Chapter that the Akere market, Lagos has been set on fire with goods worth billions of naira.

“The report also revealed that a 65-year-old security man was shot dead before the inferno. The spare-parts market is an Igbo dominated market.

“This report is in consonance with the various threats issued by both the lowly and barbaric hoodlums before the general elections that a vote against the APC will incur wrath. It is very regrettable that while the several eminent conscientious amongst the Yoruba are lending noble hands for a better Nigeria some miscreants and hoodlums are busy destroying the invaluable cordial relationship between the Igbo and the Yoruba.

“It is a common knowledge that the voting on February 25, 2023 was very blind to ethnicity.

“What the oppressed and the dispossessed masses expressed was a desire to create a new Nigeria through Mr. Peter Obi. It goes without saying that it requires an exceptional audacious and capacious un-Nigerian Nigerian to pull Nigeria out of the woods.

“Anyone who has watched Peter Obi closely since 40 years ago will discern that Obi is specially sent from heaven to redeem Nigeria from its down-ward spiral,” he said.