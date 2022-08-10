No fewer than 200 health workers drawn from 60 public health facilities including the State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), 15 General Hospitals and 44 Primary Health Care Centres have been trained to provide breast and cervical cancer screening for citizens in their facilities.

The eight days training programme which ended on Monday was sponsored by the Lagos State Government in collaboration with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) to increase access to cancer screening services in all state health facilities.

Speaking at the close of the capacity building workshop, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr. Olusegun Ogboye noted that partnership between the state government and UNFPA on cancer control programmes is geared towards making cancer screening services more accessible and readily available in public health facilities in Lagos.

Ogboye who was represented by the Director Disease Control in the Lagos State Ministry of Health, Dr. Rotimi Agbolagorite explained that the capacity building workshop is part of a larger partnership support arrangement leveraging available resources to improve access to cancer screening services.

“The ministry’s efforts to make cancer screening services more accessible and readily available in all state health facilities, has been further strengthened with the recent support from one of our development partners, UNFPA.