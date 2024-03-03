All is set for the Lagos Trumpet Conference, a symposium of creatives and music professionals.

The event, according to Victor Ademofe, chief training officer of the Nigerian Trumpet Guild, the lagos trumpeters conference is a trumpeter’s gathering to “Torch light pressing issues concerning the art, science, economics and spirituality of the trumpet and of the trumpet players across the state.

Holding at the Saxophone Hub on March 13 and 2024 respectively, the Lagos Trumpet Conference (LTC) will chart a new course in professionalism and the trumpet as a tool and musical instrument is used among the family of brass instruments.

According to organisers, dignitaries and members to speak and educate the public as well as music minded people include Prof Abiodun Adebiyi, Etuk Ubong, Taiwo Clegg, Wale Flugel, Segun El-prestige, Dr Jo Kunuji and Anu Asaoye.

Others to speak are Dr Victory Emmanuel, Julius Olabiyi, Uwana Etuk and Ayodele Omole.

In a statement released by the organisers, the Lagos Trumpeters conference will give exposure into the roles, power, and huge advantage to the economy by creating an identity that t will attract Africans.