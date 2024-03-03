Nigerian singer, Ayoleyi Hanniel Solomon, popularly known as Reekado Banks, has at last confronted the speculated feud with former label head honcho, the illustrious Don Jazzy.

He decisively debunked the rumor in a recent sit-down with media luminary, Daddy Freeze, who conducted an in-depth interrogation regarding his purportedly strained relationship with Don Jazzy.

In his response, Reekado vehemently denied the rumors, emphasizing that Don Jazzy played a pivotal role in transforming his life from nothing to something significant.

He expressed genuine bewilderment at why anyone would perceive their relationship to be estranged, underscored the deep respect and gratitude he holds for his former mentor.

Reekado further elaborated that the common narrative of artists departing their record labels amid animosity is unfairly being associated with his departure from Mavin Records.

He clarified that he recently reached out to Don Jazzy, affirming that their relationship remains amicable and devoid of any lingering tension.