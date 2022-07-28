The Elegushi Royal Family of Ikateland has petitioned the Nigerian Army over the alleged threat to life and encroachment of its ancestral land by an Army Brigadier General.

The family, in a petition signed by its lawyer, Adepeju Omotayo of Bandele Omotayo & co, called on the Army authority to intervene and stopped the attempt to use its personnel from the Army Signal, Apapa to unleash mayhem on its clients.

The petitioners are Chief Elegushi Ifasegun, the Opemolua of Ikate Land, Elegushi Property Investment Company and Chief John Ogunyemi, the Baale of Itedo.

The petition, a copy of which was obtained by our Correspondent, is titled “Assault, Harassment, Intimidation, Threat To Snuff Out Life By Military Riffles And The Use Of Nigerian Army Weapons/Equipment To Unleash Terror And Wrestle Land At Itedo, Lagos State And Abuse Of Office By Brigadier General YO Zubair Of Nigerian Army Signal Base, Apapa, Lagos State”.

The lawyer accused Toluwaleke Megba and his family members known as the Itedo community of acting “irrespective of the fact that he knows that there is a judgment in favour of our client by the Lagos State High Court, where the court declared trespassers on the land.

“The said Brig Gen Zubair accompanied by some of his men attacked Chief Ogunyemi at his office along Admiralty Way, Lekki On July 16th 2022.

“Mega having lost in court on several occasions engaged the services of Brig Gen Zubair to illegally use the Nigerian Army to “unleash terror, assault, harass, intimidate assault, coerce and to grab our client’s land at Itedo, in the Eti Osa Local Government Area of Lagos State,” she alleged.