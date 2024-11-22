The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has disclosed that the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) epidemiological report of week 41 indicates that from October 2024 to date, 1,025 cases of Lassa fever were confirmed across 28 States of the federation, with 174 deaths representing a fatality ratio of 17 percent.

The director general of NOA, Dr Lanre Onilu, disclosed this in a press briefing to mark the commencement of the organisation’s nationwide campaign to create awareness of the preventable measures that will help nip in the bud the infection and spread of Lassa Fever.

According to him, “To reduce the probabilities of the outbreak and infection, deliberate and concerted efforts must be made, like awareness creation and sensitization campaigns for citizens, especially those in rural areas, to understand Lassa fever and limit infection rates.”

Represented by the deputy director of health, Simon Idoko he said, “This press conference is a critical step in our efforts to mobilise Nigerians to take proactive measures against this deadly disease, especially since we are now in the dry season, a period of heightened vulnerability to the spread of Lassa fever.”

While appealing to citizens to imbibe the culture of good hygiene, the DG said NOA, in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Health, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC), and other stakeholders, is launching this nationwide preventive campaign to educate Nigerians on the risks, prevention, and control measures to combat Lassa fever.

“We appreciate the support of the NCDC and other stakeholders within the Health sector for their partnership and collaboration. Together, we can change the narrative for the betterment of our country in line with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

He said, “The fight against Lassa fever required collective efforts. We must work together to prevent the spread further and protect our citizens. I urge you, press members, to join us in amplifying these critical messages.”

Also speaking, the state director of NOA, Dr Bitrus Idoko, informed that about 100,000 to 300,000 persons are infected with Lassa fever, with 5000 deaths annually, adding that the number of estimated infected individuals is underreported to a large extent.

The state director also disclosed that NOA is embarking on a campaign in the nooks and crannies of the state, especially the most endemic local governments, to educate them on effective means of reducing the rodent population to limit and preempt the spread of Lassa fever.

He cautioned citizens against the consumption of the multiple breasts rat known as multiple mammet rat, saying there are instances where some travel to areas where Lassa fever is endemic and export the virus back to their locations, calling on the testing of individuals returning from such locations with fever symptoms to stop the spread.