The United Kingdom Prime Minister, Keir Starmer is scheduled to meet French President, Emmanuel Macron on Monday to discuss ways to help Ukraine.

The meeting came after the election of Donald Trump raised concerns about reduced United States’ support for the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Days after Trump was elected to begin a second term as United States president, Starmer is scheduled to travel to France where he will talk with Macron and also become the first British leader to attend French Armistice Day service since World War Two.

The last British leader to attend the French Armistice Day commemorations was Winston Churchill, who was hosted by Charles de Gaulle in 1944, according to Starmer’s office.

On his visit to France, Starmer is scheduled to meet the new French Prime Minister Michel Barnier.

The meeting will be their first since Barnier became prime minister in September.

Starmer and Macron will discuss “Russia’s ongoing barbaric invasion of Ukraine and the appalling humanitarian situation in Gaza,” Downing Street said.

LEADERSHIP understands that Trump criticised the level of U.S. support for Ukraine’s fight against Russia since 2022 and has promised to end the conflict without explaining how.

Britain and France have said it is essential to keep supporting Ukraine against Russia to protect the European continent as a whole.

Europe has been the biggest provider of aid to Ukraine, allocating 118 billion euros ($126 billion) since the start of the conflict, while the United States has provided 85 billion euros in total, according to the Kiel Institute for the World Economy.

Some European politicians have said Europe cannot replace the financial and military aid from the United States, including military resources such as F-16 fighter jets and Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS).