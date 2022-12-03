The Tiv Youth Council Worldwide, an umbrella of all Tiv youth organisations, has paid tribute to the Second Republic Minister of Power and Steel, Mr Paul Unongo, describing him as one of the pillars of the nation’s democracy.

The Council in a statement extended heartfelt condolences to the family of Unongo over the death of their patriarch, Wantaregh Paul Unongo.

President of the Council, Hon. Mike Msuaan, described the news of the death of Wantaregh Paul Iorpuu Unongo as a rude shock.

Hon Msuaan stated that the death of the elder statesman and former Minister of Power and Steel Development was a great loss to the nation.

Reminiscing over his struggles for the entrenchment of democracy in Nigeria, the Tiv Youths president recalled his vocal voice against the military juntas in the country.

“His efforts towards the greatness of the Tiv nation and minority agitation cannot be forgotten easily. He formed the community of Tiv students and has remained her life patron in his efforts to unite the Tiv nation,” he said.

According to Hon. Msuaan, Unongo’s book “Where Do We Go From Here” is an encyclopedia of pragmatic suggestions for the evolution of the Tiv nation, adding that the deceased remains one of the few leading voices on the unity of Benue and the nation.

“As Convener of the Northern Elders Forum, Unongo sought to unite all tribes in the country. He is a well known Zikist for his support for Nnamdi Azikiwe.

“Unongo was amongst the few nationalists who mixed patriotism and intellectualism in the struggle and defence of Nigeria’s democracy.

“He was a community leader, who fashioned out many initiatives to develop his community. As a philanthropist, he provided free education for many in his community and across the nation.

“Unongo’s wise counsel, leadership, oratory and soundness will greatly be missed by his family, the Tiv Nation, Benue State and Nigeria as a whole.

“The Tiv Youth Council Worldwide pray for the peaceful repose of his soul and for God to grant his family, friends and political associates the fortitude to bear the loss,” the statement added.