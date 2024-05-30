Ad

Managing director, chief executive officer of the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), Dr. Muyiwa Gbadegesin, has stressed the need for parents to give their children environmental education, saying teaching them on how to sort waste and recycling will help to build a sustainable environment for the future.

He said this at the agency’s headquarters, Ijora-Olopa, as LAWMA celebrated with children, featuring a series of educational activities and games designed to engage children and raise awareness on environmental sustainability.

Gbadegesin highlighted the significance of instilling proper waste management habits in the younger generation, noting that early education on these topics was essential for fostering environmentally responsible citizens.

He said, “Teaching our children about recycling and proper waste management is required for the future of our environment. As parents, it is our responsibility to ensure that they understand the impact of their actions on the planet. By incorporating these lessons into their daily lives, we can nurture a generation that is conscious of their environmental footprint and committed to sustainable practices.”

The LAWMA boss stated that the Authority’s commitment to environmental education extended beyond Children’s Day, as the agency had been actively involved in numerous initiatives aimed at promoting waste management education in schools and communities across Lagos State, which included school outreach programs and community clean-up campaigns.

“As an organisation, LAWMA is dedicated to creating a cleaner and healthier Lagos. Our efforts in promoting waste management education are part of our broader mission to foster a culture of environmental responsibility. We believe that by educating our children, we are laying the foundation for a greener future”, he noted.

In her goodwill message, Director of Environmental Education Unit, Ministry of Environment and Water Resources, Mrs. Monsurat Banire, represented by Mrs Olufunke Olaleye, commended the Authority for investing in children, noting that children were the greatest investment.

She said: “When we involve children in anything we do, we are assured of a better and sustainable future. The Ministry of Environment knows the value of environmental education and that is why we have the unit to raise you all as environmental ambassadors, who will preserve our planet. I celebrate you all and I wish you a wonderful celebration “.

Also speaking, the head of LAWMA Academy Training and Development, Mrs. Bola Adewumi, noted that the Authority was committed to raising children to become ambassadors of sustainable environmental practices, urging the children to maintain a positive attitude to the environment, to make it people-friendly.