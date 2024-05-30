Ad

Lagos State Governor Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has increased the yearly subvention for housing facilities for the 98,534 civil servants in the state from ₦100 million to a whooping N1 billion.

The Lagos State government Head of Service, Mr. Bode Agoro disclosed this during the ministerial briefing of the first year of the second term of Governor Sanwo-Olu’s administration in the state and said the number of civil servants in the state has risen to 98,534 with local government inclusive.

Agoro said the governor also increased the yearly subvention for car refurbishment loan facility to enable members of staff maintain their personal vehicles from ₦100 million to N1 billion.

He said, “Kindly permit me to also acquaint you with the monumental strides of Mr. Governor via his gracious approval for the 100 per cent upward review of staff housing loans entitlement to various categories of Public Servants to enable them purchase parcels of land/ renovate existing ones. This bill has been passed by the House of Assembly awaiting the final assent of Mr. Governor that is .Grade Level 1-4 ₦400,000 to ₦800,000 Grade Level 5-8 – ₦600,000 to ₦1,200,000 Grade Level. 9-14 – ₦800,000 to ₦1,600,000 Grade Level 15-17 – ₦1,000,000 to ₦2,000,000.”

The Head of Service explained that the Staff Housing and Loans Board was established in 1976 primarily to cater for the ever-increasing demand for government staff quarters by providing decent and affordable housing units to public servants and also make provision for soft loans to enable members of staff have access to funds to purchase parcels of land towards building their own houses/renovate existing ones as well as refurbishing their personal vehicles.

Harping of the welfare packages for civil servants he said the Governor has approved the allotment of two Blocks each to the Staff Housing Board in all completed Housing Scheme executed by the Ministry of Housing in the state.

‘’This undoubtedly will add to the fleet of Government Staff Quarters in the nooks and crannies of the State and thereby cater for more Accommodation Prospect to deserving/eligible Public Servants.

‘’For more efficient and effective service delivery by members of the Board, the Head of Service with the approval of Mr. Governor has remarkably initiated the adoption of a Software Management Information System to enhance our Departmental Business Process tailored towards the attainment of our Ministerial Mandate in this wise.’’

‘’Other laudable intervention programmes put in place by Mr. Governor during the period under review include, but not limited to: Implementation of the ₦35,000 Wage Award for Public Servants with effect from December 2023; Re-implementation of 25% Basic Salary Incentives for Core Establishment Agencies; Implementation of Work Time Flexibility which allows Civil Servants on Grade Levels 0114 to work from home twice in a week, while those on Grade Levels 1517 are allowed once a week with effect from 28th February, 2024

‘’Implementation of 40% Rebate on Statutory Fees payable to Lagos State Government by Public Servants on Applications for Physical Planning Permit; Allocation of Government Housing Schemes and Land Allocation in the State Government Schemes; Payment of Lagos State Internal Revenue Service arrears on consequential adjustment; Payment of Consequential Adjustment in Pensions arising from the implementation of the National Minimum Wage of 2019 for Pensioners under the Defined Benefit Scheme in the Lagos State Public Service with effect from January, 2024.’’