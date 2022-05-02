The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has sought the collaboration of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) for the successful execution of the 2022 Information Communication Technology and Telecommunication (ICTEL) Expo.

This was the focus of the discussion between the two organisations, during a courtesy visit by delegates from LCCI to the Commission in Abuja.

Speaking during the visit, the director, Trade Promotions, LCCI, Seriki Oyediran, said the objective of the visitation was to discuss with the management of NCC toward achieving the objectives of the 8th Edition of the ICTEL Expo focusing on: “Ensuring Efficient Digital Infrastructure in Nigeria.”

Oyediran acknowledged that the participation of NCC at the annual trade fair in previous years has added colour, focus and clarity, and ensured the success of previous events. He, therefore, called on the commission to partner with the Chamber to enable it to record greater success in the ICTEL 2022 edition.

ADVERTISEMENT

Responding, director, Digital Economy, NCC, Dr. Austin Nwaulune, who received the delegation on behalf of the Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta, applauded LCCI for its consistency in organising the annual confernce.

Nwaulune stated that the theme of this year’s conference aligns with the Commission’s focus on facilitating infrastructural development and deployment to enhance socio-economic development of Nigeria.

Demonstrating the connection between the thematic focus of the conference and NCC mandates and activities, Nwaulune explained that, through the NCC, the federal government has established various policies such as the Nigerian National Broadband Plan (2020-2025), which is being vigorously implemented to improve broadband infrastructure across the country.

In his comments, the NCC director, Consumer Affairs Bureau, Efosa Idehen, explained that the commission has evidently adopted an open-door policy and particularly through its consumer-centric initiatives. He also emphasised that the commission appreciates collaboration with stakeholders whose programmes allow consumers to interact with the service providers.

“The NCC prioritises the consumers. We therefore see this forthcoming expo as another opportunity for the consumer’s voice to be heard as they interface with service providers. This is based on our regulatory mandate of ensuring that consumers of telecommunications services get value for their money and are treated right as critical stakeholders in the telecom ecosystem,” Idehen stated.

ADVERTISEMENT