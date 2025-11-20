President Bola Tinubu has praised former President Goodluck Jonathan as a guardian of democracy whose legacy extends far beyond his time in office.

Advertisement

The President described Jonathan as a profound lesson on life after public service, who preserved Nigeria’s democracy at a moment when it mattered most.

Speaking on Thursday during the 10th anniversary dinner of the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation in Abuja, President Tinubu, who was represented by his deputy, Vice President Kashim Shettima, said the former president’s decision to establish the Foundation demonstrated that “life begins anew when we leave the high offices for which we are elected.”

Advertisement

“There can never be enough words to express the depth of our national gratitude to him,” President Tinubu said, adding that Jonathan has “remained the same guardian of our collective values since leaving office.”

In a statement by Presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, the President drew a contrast between leaders who use their post-office influence destructively and those who devote themselves to serving humanity.

“Some choose a vehicle that serves only themselves, one that pursues causes capable of harming the very society that once carried them. The other group chooses a nobler path: devoting their life to the service of humanity,” he said.

President Tinubu warned that democracy across West Africa and globally has come under severe threat over the past decade, weakened by “adventurists, by extremists, by actors intoxicated by power, by those who see institutions as inconveniences and elections as formalities.”

He emphasised that Jonathan had demonstrated a crucial principle that nobody’s ambition supersedes the sovereignty of the state.

The President called for national unity and respect for democratic processes, urging Nigerians to accept electoral outcomes regardless of personal preferences.

“No matter whether our preferred candidates win or lose, we must learn to respect the wishes of those who vote differently. Because democracy offers us repeated opportunities to renew our mandates.”

President Tinubu described the foundation as a template for us everyone, noting that service is a continuum and that leaving office is not the end of one’s national duty but the beginning of a new chapter.

He said, “No government can succeed without the cooperation of its people, and no people can advance without a government that listens and leads with clarity. Our democracy stands because of people like former President Goodluck Jonathan. People who believe that the Nigerian state is bigger than any individual.”

The President congratulated former President Jonathan and his team, expressing hope that the foundation would continue to be a light on our path toward a more peaceful and prosperous Africa.

Earlier, former President Jonathan thanked Vice President Shettima, former President Ernest Koroma of Sierra Leone and other dignitaries for the honour of attending his Foundation’s 10th anniversary.

Recalling the incident that led to birthing of the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation, the former President said the focus of the foundation was prompted by his experience and challenges while in office as Nigeria’s leader.

He said over the years, the foundation has paid close attention and worked relentlessly on the issues of diplomacy, good governance, election management and promoting the development of democratic institutions.

Dr Jonathan expressed his condolences over the recent incidents of abduction and attack on citizens across the country, calling on political leaders to be more responsible to the issue plaguing the security and wellbeing of Nigerians.

In his remarks, the guest speaker, Dr Mohammed Ibn Chambas, underscored the significance of functional democracy in Nigeria, emphasizing that the youths must be at the centre of all interventions.

He said that building a stable future for Africa must be anchored on the functionality of democratic institutions, effective youth empowerment schemes, a free press and an independent judiciary.

Dr Chambas extolled the leadership qualities of President Goodluck Jonathan, describing him as an African leader who believes in the values of true democracy and the sanctity of human lives, noting that the former president has proven his relevance even outside public office.

Also present at the event were former President of Sierra Leone, Dr Ernest Bai Koroma; former First Ladies, Dame Patience Jonathan and Hajiya Maryam Abacha; Former Secretaries to the Government of the Federation, Senator Pius Anyim and Mr Boss Mustapha; former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Sen. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal; former Governors of Imo State, Hon. Emeka Ihedioha; Sokoto, Attahiru Bafarawa; Adamawa, Boni Haruna; Plateau, Chief Jonah Jang; philantropist, Hajiya Bola Shagaya; former deputy governors; serving and former legislators; former Ministers; the Ooni of Ife, HRM, Oba Adeyey Enitan Ogunwusi, and captains of Industry, among others.