The managing director and chief executive officer of Premium Trust Bank, Mr Emmanuel Emefienim, has said the bank’s nomination as Nigeria’s Most Innovative Bank is proof that the disruptive way it is carrying out its operation has not gone unnoticed.

He spoke in Lagos yesterday at the bank’s headquarters during the presentation of the letter of notification as LEADERSHIP Most Innovative Bank for the 14th LEADERSHIP Conference and Awards coming up on Tuesday, January 31st, 2023, at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

An elated Emefienim while receiving the letter of nomination in the company of the board of directors of the bank, disclosed that Premium Trust Bank, which commenced operations nearly nine months ago, is set to present innovative solutions that would disrupt the banking industry this year.

He said the Board of Premium Trust Bank has put in measures that would see even bigger and better innovations in 2023 that would make the bank compete more with top tier players.

While thanking the management of LEADERSHIP Group Limited, publishers of LEADERSHIP Newspapers for the honour, Emefienim said, “We appreciate that you find us worthy of award of the Most Innovative Bank. We were excited when we learnt about it, knowing that we have been around for just eight months plus.

“This means that the little things we are doing are not going unnoticed. We assure you that by next year, you would be proud that you gave us this award,’’ he stated. He further reiterated that Premium Trust Bank has the vision to be the most preferred bank by 2027 and a leading voice in consumer banking in Africa by 2032.

Earlier in her speech, the director, Southern Operations, LEADERSHIP Group Limited, Mrs Bunmi Olowoyo, who led the LEADERSHIP team including the general manager, southern operations, Mr Chima Akwaja, recalled the disruptive banking innovations and services which won Premium Trust Bank the award category.

She said, “Within the short time you entered the banking space, you have focused on provision of financial services to your customers and you are quickly introducing fast growing digital-based solutions which have resulted in your exponential financial growth and impressive customer enrolment on the Bank’s flagship mobile/internet banking products.”

Going further, Chima Akwaja, while giving the history of LEADERSHIP Conference and Awards in the past 14 years, briefed the board of the bank about the A-list guests, awardees and keynote speaker, chairman of the day, royal father of the day and other very important personalities that would be attending the awards ceremony in Abuja.

Having commenced operations in April 2022 in the major economic hubs of the country, Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt, Premium Trust Bank has consistently worked towards spreading its tentacles within the macro and micro sectors of the economy with huge influence on both the public and private sectors.

Premium Trust Bank is a leading 21st century financial institution that provides innovative solutions, which impact customers and their communities to make positive difference in the world.

Licenced as Nigeria’s 24th commercial bank in 2022, the bank is currently fully operational with seven branches located in Lagos, Port Harcourt, Yenagoa, Asaba, Warri, Abuja and Ado-Ekiti.