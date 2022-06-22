Last Word LEADERSHIP Podcast, a sister company to the publishers of LEADERSHIP newspaper, Abuja, has marked its one year of existence by declaring to deliver better services to the audience and redefine digital journalism in the country.

The Last Word Podcast studio was commissioned on June 22, 2021 following the growing need to address unwitting sharing of misinformation to the general public.

Commenting on the anniversary, the head of story, LEADERSHIP, Mr Bayo Amodu, said the Podcast had been able to redefine digital journalism since its establishment, while promising to deliver best services to the populace in the years ahead.

“Today, Wednesday June 2022, the podcast studio has clocked one year and we are celebrating the one-year anniversary.

“The reason for offering this product is to cater for people because we noticed that digital journalism has for a long time been occupied by those who are not trained journalists. They called themselves a lot of names, some called themselves bloggers and all that and they poured some poorly researched items into the media space for some gullible people to consume as news.

“I have seen cases where fake news has done a lot of harm to the country. So, we are known for quality reporting. We have been in the business for a long time and we feel that digital space also needs to be occupied by credible media platforms like ours.

“In the last one year it has been a wonderful journey. We have been able to redefine digital journalism in Nigeria and the number of views that we are getting and the feed back from our audience has gone to testify to the fact that we are doing well and we are going to do more in digital journalism.

“There are lots of other products that we have introduced. We are upgrading. We are going to do more but our trademark is that we will report credible stories. We don’t publish fake news and we have been fair with our reportage because we get all sides of the story,” he added.