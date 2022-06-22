Nasarawa State government has donated N50m to facilitate the establishment of workshop for the department of mechanical engineering at the Federal Polytechnic, Nasarawa.

The state governor, Abdullahi Sule, announced the donation while delivering a goodwill message at the 10th combined convocation of the institution.

He said the donation is part of the efforts by the Nasarawa State government to contribute towards the development of the institution.

Sule, however, said the government was working in synergy with the Polytechnic to ensure that the educational sector, particularly science and technical education, receives the utmost attention,while calling on spirited individuals and corporate organisations, to continue to contribute their quota towards the development of not only the polytechnics but other institutions of higher learning, especially in the area of scholarship to assist exceptional students in the fields of science and technology.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sule said his administration established the Wing Commander Abdullahi Ibrahim Vocational and Skills Acquisition Centre in Lafia, while also continuously promoting and equipping, as well as develop science and technical education throughout the state.