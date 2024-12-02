With a legal background from the London School of Economics and as a member of professional organisations like CIARB Nigeria, Olori Atuwatse III combines her entrepreneurial spirit and expertise to create value across various industries.

She has successfully founded start-ups in the fashion and hospitality sectors. She sits on the boards of various companies and businesses and is constantly on the lookout for opportunities to create value through enterprise.

Beyond enterprise, Olori has a passion for coaching young people and mentoring them at various learning phases with practical skills, through education and vocational training.

Olori Atuwatse III is a devoted mother and Queen Consort of the Warri Kingdom, passionate about empowering her community through education, entrepreneurship and healthcare.

Through The Royal Iwere Foundation (RIF), she has launched various initiatives, including the Teacher’s Training Programme, Captain Idahosa Wells Okunbo STEM and Innovation Lab, Love Garden project, and Wuwu Ore, which provide education, skills training, healthcare and economic empowerment to indigent children, women, and communities in the kingdom.

Stretching beyond the ambits of the Warri Kingdom, Olori Atuwatse III works with the Nigerian government on programmes geared towards improving women’s lives. She is an appointed member of the High-Level Advisory Committee (HLAC) on Women’s Economic Empowerment and Gender in Nigeria, a committee set up by the government to effectively combat issues around women empowerment around the globe.

In addition to being a recipient of numerous awards, Her Royal Highness, Olori Atuwatse III, has also had the distinguished honor of serving as a member of the judging panel at the esteemed Diana Awards in March 2024, a testament to her esteemed reputation and expertise.

A builder at heart, Olori Atuwatse III is determined to leave a legacy of education, empowerment in Warri kingdom, Nigeria and across the globe. HRH Olori is named among the 2023 List of 100 Most Influential African Women by Avance Media.

An attestation of Olori’s resilient spirit is encapsulated in one of her fervent statement: ‘Seeming failure does not disqualify you. It is just an indication that you’re going in the wrong direction and that it’s time to learn something new’.

She is happily married to His Royal Majesty, the Olu of Warri Kingdom, Ogiame Atuwatse III, CFR, and they are blessed with three children.