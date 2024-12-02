The need to invest in social enterprise as catalyst for national development came to the fore on Sunday as stakeholders and others were unanimous that it remained a major panacea in uplifting the living standards of Nigerian from poverty.

This was discussed at the maiden edition of the Megastar Awards held at the luxurious Marques event hall of Wells Carlton Hotels and Apartment in Asokoro Abuja.

Chairman, Ovation Media Group Media, Chief Dele Momodu who gave insights on the topic, ‘Social Enterprise: A Catalyst for National Development’ at a panel session challenged government at all levels to invest in programmes and policies that will directly impact on the lives of Nigerians especially the downtrodden.

“It is pertinent to lay foundation that will fast-track development in all sectors of our national development. We have to encourage social enterprise that will cater for the ordinary people. There is so much we can do in this regards. It is however regrettable that our people travel abroad and can’t replicate positive idea here in Nigeria,” he noted.

On his part, Chief Executive Officer, Promise Land Estate, Dr Lawrence Emmanuel (MON) harped on the need for investors to embarked on Corporate Social Responsibility as a mean of giving back to the society and noted that his organization through his foundation has embarked on people’s orientated project within Abuja metropolis and beyond.

Governor of Nassarawa State His Excellency, Engr. Abdullahi Sule who bagged the Megastar Man of the Decade Special Recognition Award for “Governance Achievement in Industrialization” was represented by the Director General, Strategic Communication and Event Management, Mr Yakubu Lamai.

Lamai said Governor Sule’s visionary leadership and commitment to the development of state is worthy of celebration and thanked the Magastar Magazine for the honor.

Also, Nassarawa State, Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Labaran Magaji while lauding the developmental track record of Nassarawa state Governor, His Excellency, Engr. Abdullahi Sule noted that Governor has embarked several empowerment projects that had benefited the people of the state.

Special Guest of Honour, Ogiame Atuwatse III, the Olu of Warri who sent his good will message described the occasion as ‘extra-ordinary event’s and commended the determination and commitment of the Founder of Magastar Man of the Decades Awards.

“Niyi prove that true greatness isn’t loud, it is steady, consistent and deeply rooted in character. His vision to this event is a testament to his ability to see the extraordinary in others and create spaces excellence is not just celebrated but amplified.

Earlier on, the founder of the Megastar Man of the Decade Award, Adeniyi Ifetayo, in his welcome address said event was his own modest contribution and celebrating those who have added value to the nation.

“We are here today to celebrate and reward those individuals, corporate organizations and governments agencies who have used their hard earned resources and reputations to better the lots of our people at home and abroad in the last decade.

“There are many challenges in Nigeria today but when critically tackled by social enterprise it will snowball to economic development and empowerment for underserved communities”.

Personalities who carted away awards included, Mike Adenuga, Aliko Dangote, Chief Dele Momodu, Labaran Magaji, Sijibomi Ogundele and Sen. Ned Nwoko.

Others are Osahon Okunbo, Stephanie Busari, Barrister Gliffeth Wonuigwe, Chief Gabriel Igbinedion and late Captain Hosa Okunbo bagged posthumous award among other awardees.