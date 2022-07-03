LEADERSHIP newspaper’s Technology Editor, Mr. Chima Akwaja, and 19 other journalists from across the country have been selected for the maiden Media Innovation Programme by MTN Nigeria in partnership with the School of Media and Communications at the Pan-Atlantic University, Lagos.

Akwaja was selected for his deep understanding and reportage of Nigeria’s telecom, IT, fintech, business and economy sectors, where he has made a mark with major exclusives, breaking news, and incisive and carefully researched feature articles.

The six-month fully-funded Fellowship is for innovative storytellers and media leaders that will equip Akwaja and the 19 other journalists with new skills needed to function in the rapidly changing media world.

The MTN Media Innovation Programme began on May 23, 2022 and will run until October 28, 2022.

The MTN-MIP Fellows were selected from across the print, broadcast, online and new media.

Besides Akwaja, other journalists include: Mike Okwoche, senior anchor and head of newscasters at Television Continental (TVC) in Lagos; Abidemi Dairo, a senior producer/reporter with Channels Television.

Others are: Adeyemi Adepetun, assistant editor, technology desk at The Guardian Newspaper; Agbonkhese Oboh, deputy online Editor at Vanguard Newspapers; Ameh Ejekwonyilo, senior reporter on the judiciary, human rights and anti-corruption desk of Premium Times Newspaper.

Also on the list are: Damilola Fajinmi, radio broadcaster and content creator, on Ibadan-based Beat 97.9 FM Ibadan and Naija 102.7; Daniel Adeyemi, senior reporter at TechCabal; Elsie Godwin, co-anchor & co-producer on WAYS Show Africa on DSTV CH 408/Startimes Ch 308/GOTV Ch 112 and the producer and Anchor of Reviews on the Couch.

Others who made the list include: Esther Ndu, a news producer at Arise News; Nahimah Ajikanle Nurudeen, managing editor at AP News; Peter Oluka, publisher of TechEconomy.ng; and Razaq Ayinla, news and regional editor, BusinessDay.

The rest of the fellows include Sakina Ahmed, reporter and translator with Fombina FM Yola owned by the FRCN; Samson Akintaro, tech analyst at Nairametrics; Temitayo Jaiyeola, technology correspondent at the Punch newspaper; Ugochukwu Onwuaso, senior correspondent, CommunicationsWeek newspaper; Uhuotu Omilabu, news editor, Inspiration FM, Uyo; Vanessa Obioha, lifestyle journalist, THISDAY Newspapers; and Wasilat Azeez, finance journalist, data and fact-checker at TheCable.