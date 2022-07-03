The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has said that there was no any attack on a Catholic Church in Garki area of Abuja on Sunday.

Dispelling the rumour of the attack, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command, DSP Josephine Adeh, gave details about a man who caused panic in the church, saying the main object of suspicion was his dressing and the manner in which he drove into the church premises.

According to her, “a middle-aged man was accosted by some of the worshipers after the mass, while the men’s fellowship was holding a meeting. The main object of suspicion was his dressing and the manner in which he drove in. Preliminary investigation however shows he had just returned to the country and had come into the barracks to seek an old friend whose address he cannot clearly remember.

“The church was not attacked, no arm or prohibited item was recovered in his possession except for a face cap customized “Police “ which is neither an approved kit nor an accouterment in the Police dress order. He was also wearing a faded suspected US Army Fashion type camouflage trouser.

“Though fear and panic erupted due to recent happenings in some parts of the country, normalcy was immediately restored to the situation as the police were on ground to swing into action.

“While the investigation continues, members of the public are urged to go about their lawful duties without fear or apprehension. once again, we advised the good people of the Territory to eschew the habit of promulgating news blown out of proportion or outrightly fake in narration. We shall continue to ensure that the FCT remains safe and peaceful for all and sundry.”