Less than 60 days to the general elections, reports surfaced that a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory in Abuja on Wednesday frustrated plans to remove the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu, over alleged failure to declare his assets.

The Department of State Services (DSS), the police, and the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) were all prohibited by the court from looking into his legal asset declaration.

A mandatory injunction ordering and compelling the INEC chairman to resign pending the investigation and consideration of the various allegations against him by the various law enforcement agencies was one of the requests made in an originating summons filed by one Somadina Uzoamaka against the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Yakubu.

The complainant also asked the judge to issue a 10-year ban on Yakubu from holding any public office.

Professor Yakubu refuted the claim by providing the court with several exhibits to demonstrate the sources of funding for the acquisition of the properties that the plaintiff claimed were illegally acquired, and he argued that his asset declaration was legitimately completed, an argument the judge accepted.

Expectedly, the potential removal of the INEC chairman has sparked heated debate and raised concerns about the stability and fairness of the upcoming elections in Nigeria.

While it is important to hold public officials accountable for their actions, it is equally crucial to consider the potential consequences of removing the INEC chairman just weeks before the election.

One major concern is the impact on the credibility and legitimacy of the electoral process. The INEC chairman plays a crucial role in overseeing the election and ensuring that it is conducted fairly and transparently.

In the considered opinion of this newspaper, If Professor Yakubu is removed from his position, it could create doubts about the integrity of the election and lead to widespread skepticism about the results. This is especially given the high stakes of this election and the importance of ensuring that it is perceived as legitimate by all parties involved.

The DSS said, “Nonetheless, the service is aware of the antics of some mischievous elements who are desirous of fomenting crisis in the country, including creating unnecessary controversies around the forthcoming general elections. One of their strategies is to subvert the efforts of the service in ensuring peaceful coexistence and harmony.

“Another is a determination to overheat the polity and subtly exploit the judiciary to distract or even undermine not only the service but other security and law enforcement agencies from undertaking their constitutional roles.”

Consequently, we aver that the potential removal of the INEC chairman just weeks before the election carries significant risks and consequences. It could damage the credibility and legitimacy of the electoral process, disrupt logistical preparations, and potentially lead to political instability.

It is crucial that all parties involved carefully weigh the potential consequences of such a move and ensure that any action taken is in the best interests of the country and its people.