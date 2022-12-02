Nigeria, the giant of Africa is a country with enough mineral resources, large population and tourist attractions. Imagine if we had a Nigeria where peace reigns abundantly and there is justice.

We want a Nigeria where there are free and fair elections, a Nigeria where there is no room for electoral rigging and malpractice. We want a Nigeria where youths are given the opportunity to work and make

something out of themselves. Nigeria could be much better if we had no violence and discrimination. We want a Nigeria where all genders are given the opportunity to lead, we want a Nigeria where peace can reign. A land of everyone’s dreams.

We the upcoming leaders of Nigeria would be more excited if we had better system of government. Youth empowerment should be encouraged so that our youths can be trained on different kinds of vocational

skills. Furthermore, the provision of social amenities and construction of roads in the rural areas should be encouraged. We want a Nigeria where free education is available to the less privileged in the country. A

Nigeria where health care services are provided and readily available. A place where electricity is provided nonstop is what we want for Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

Insecurity is one of the major problems in Nigeria. We want a Nigeria where the police force are able to tackle insecurity. A Nigeria where justice reigns. Furthermore, we want a Nigeria where everybody is

considered equal, where there is no gender discrimination and tribalism.

Agricultural equipment should be imported to encourage and increase food production to feed the teeming population of the country. The price of goods in the market should be made affordable. I strongly

suggest that free medical checkups should be encouraged to help the less privileged have access to healthcare.

There is also the need to halt the high rate of embezzlement in Nigeria. Embezzlement will be eliminated if there is determined efforts to fight corruption. We need a Nigeria where there will be no strikes or protests because there are sufficient resources for the payment of salaries and other

entitlements of workers. We want a Nigeria where payment of taxes and fulfillment of obligations as citizens would be the order of the day. A place where citizens are able to cooperate among themselves and

communalism is encouraged.

We want a Nigeria where incessant killings, kidnapping and terrorism are brought to an end. A place where the people are free from insecurity and violence. A wonderful place to be.

ADVERTISEMENT

Olaborede Abisola Mary, 14, writes from GSS Lugbe, FCT