LG Electronics, a leading consumer electronics company, has donated essential products and health items to the Federal Medical Centre, Abuja.

The donation includes a wide range of essential products and health items that will benefit the hospital’s patients and medical staff.

At the event held at Federal Medical Center, Abuja, yesterday, the company noted that the initiative aims to support the hospital’s ongoing efforts to provide quality healthcare services to the community, especially during these challenging times.

In his welcome address, managing director, LG Electronics West African Operations, Mr. D.Y Kim revealed the motivation behind the donation and the commitment to supporting the hospital.

He said, “we are honoured to support Federal Medical Centre Abuja through this donation. As a responsible corporate citizen, we understand the significance of providing essential products and health items to healthcare institutions, especially during these challenging times. Our commitment to the community extends beyond our business operations, and we are proud to contribute to the well-being of patients and medical staff at FMC Abuja.

“Healthcare institutions are institutions that concern all of us as citizens, so their condition should be everyone’s concern and an opportunity for help. As an important business entity in this country, we remain committed to the welfare of citizens and the improvement of everyday life.

“LG has been involved in several CSR activities across the geopolitical zones in the country. We have demonstrated this through a variety of charitable activities, campaigns and donations, which are always our response where help is needed the most,” Kim said.

Receiving the items on behalf of the management of Federal Medical Centre Abuja, the Medical Director, Prof. Saad Aliyu Ahmed, commended LG Electronics for the kind gestures, adding that the health institution is indeed proud to be the recipients of the distinctively designed air conditioners and mosquito nets.

Speaking further, he called on other corporate organisations and public-spirited individuals to emulate LG in responding to the needs of health institutions.

Corroborating the firm stand of LG Electronics brand offerings, Abuja Branch Manager, Fouani Nigeria Limited, Mr. Mostapha said, “LG constantly develops products from the feedback of its esteemed consumers across the world and does not junk the markets with products that won’t benefit the consumers.’’